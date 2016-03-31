As current events underscore, there is much work to be done as a country and as a society. And as members of a wonderfully diverse, global organization, Right at Home, too, must do more.

The mission of Right at Home is very simple: We improve the quality of life for those we serve. As humans, and as members of a diverse and connected community, we should never forget that we serve each other. In doing so, we stand against all racism, discrimination, and prejudice. We must respect every member of our communities and ensure each is treated with dignity and is valued as a unique individual. Now more than ever, we need to live our mission.



— Brian Petranick, President and CEO, Right at Home